Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NITTO KOHKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.42
10.99 24.20
(+13.0 pct) (+15.5 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating 2.12 1.34 3.38
(+58.1 pct) (+321.3 pct)
(+20.0%) Recurring 2.15
1.37 3.48
(+56.3 pct) (+235.3 pct) (+19.8%) Net
1.40 831 mln 2.21
(+68.5 pct) (+295.8 pct)
(+38.4%) EPS Y65.95
Y39.15 Y104.01 Annual div
Y32.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y16.00 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y16.50
Y16.00
NOTE - Nitto Kohki Co Ltd is a machinery maker specialising
in fluid coupling equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6151.TK1.