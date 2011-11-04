Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TANABE MANAGEMENT CONSULTING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.67 2.68 6.60 (-0.2 pct) (+9.3 pct) (+0.5%) Operating 34 mln 88 mln 455 mln

(-60.6 pct)

(-7.8%) Recurring 55 mln 120 mln 500 mln (-53.4 pct) (+430.7 pct) (-9.2%) Net

27 mln 66 mln 270 mln

(-58.2 pct) (+406.7 pct) (-1.1%) EPS Y3.23 Y7.72 Y31.16 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y20.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y22.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Tanabe Management Consulting Co Ltd is a management consulting company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

