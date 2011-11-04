Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TANABE MANAGEMENT CONSULTING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.67
2.68 6.60
(-0.2 pct) (+9.3 pct) (+0.5%)
Operating 34 mln 88 mln 455 mln
(-60.6 pct)
(-7.8%) Recurring 55 mln
120 mln 500 mln (-53.4
pct) (+430.7 pct) (-9.2%) Net
27 mln 66 mln 270 mln
(-58.2 pct) (+406.7 pct)
(-1.1%) EPS Y3.23
Y7.72 Y31.16 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y20.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y22.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Tanabe Management Consulting Co Ltd is a management
consulting company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
