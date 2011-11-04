Nov 4 (Reuters) -

FLYING GARDEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.69 3.73 7.30 (-1.1 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+1.0%) Operating 162 mln 28 mln 270 mln

(+469.9 pct) (-71.7 pct) (+143.5%) Recurring 154 mln 22 mln 250 mln (+587.9 pct) (-76.3 pct) (+160.7%) Net

prft 72 mln loss 65 mln prft 120 mln EPS prft Y50.22 loss Y45.14 prft Y83.00

Shares 1 mln 1 mln

Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y30.00

NOTE - Flying Garden Co Ltd operates restaurant chains.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

