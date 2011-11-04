Nov 4 (Reuters) -
FLYING GARDEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.69
3.73 7.30
(-1.1 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+1.0%)
Operating 162 mln 28 mln 270 mln
(+469.9 pct) (-71.7 pct)
(+143.5%) Recurring 154 mln
22 mln 250 mln (+587.9
pct) (-76.3 pct) (+160.7%) Net
prft 72 mln loss 65 mln prft 120 mln
EPS prft Y50.22 loss Y45.14 prft Y83.00
Shares 1 mln 1 mln
Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Flying Garden Co Ltd operates restaurant chains.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3317.TK1.