Nov 4 (Reuters) -

FRIENDLY CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.20 5.77 10.40 (-9.9 pct) (-11.7 pct) (-5.2%) Operating loss 24 mln loss 590 mln prft 30 mln

Recurring loss 20 mln loss 587 mln prft 30 mln Net loss 21 mln loss 1.66 nil EPS loss Y1.47 loss Y113.65 nil Shares

15 mln 15 mln

Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Friendly Corp is a suburban family restaurant owner.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8209.TK1.