Nov 4 (Reuters) -
FRIENDLY CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.20
5.77 10.40
(-9.9 pct) (-11.7 pct) (-5.2%)
Operating loss 24 mln loss 590 mln prft 30 mln
Recurring loss 20 mln loss 587 mln
prft 30 mln Net loss 21 mln loss
1.66 nil EPS loss
Y1.47 loss Y113.65 nil Shares
15 mln 15 mln
Annual div nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Friendly Corp is a suburban family restaurant owner.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8209.TK1.