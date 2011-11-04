Nov 4 (Reuters) -
KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.69
42.87 88.60
(+1.9 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+2.5%)
Operating 7.91 7.33 15.00
(+7.9 pct) (+20.8 pct)
(+5.8%) Recurring 7.72
7.10 14.40
(+8.7 pct) (+22.3 pct) (+5.0%) Net
4.61 4.24 8.60
(+8.6 pct) (+20.6 pct)
(+4.7%) EPS Y50.77
Y44.48 Y97.29 Annual div
Y40.00 Y36.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y18.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd specialises in drugs for
practitioners.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4521.TK1.