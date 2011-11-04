Nov 4 (Reuters) -
HOKUETSU INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.90
10.40 25.00
(+24.1 pct) (+40.3 pct) (+14.0%)
Operating 1.02 201 mln 1.48
(+408.3 pct)
(+198.1%) Recurring 894 mln
194 mln 1.45 (+360.8
pct) (+174.2%) Net
452 mln 111 mln 780 mln
(+306.1 pct)
(+137.3%) EPS Y15.40
Y3.77 Y26.54 Annual div
Y6.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Hokuetsu Industries Co Ltd boasts a major market
share in mobile-type compressors.
