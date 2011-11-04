Nov 4 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 27.56 26.90 29.32

14.43 (+2.4 pct) (-0.9 pct)

(+6.4%) (+4.9%) Operating 537 mln 468 mln

(+14.7 pct) (-2.2 pct)

Recurring 502 mln 435 mln 504 mln 214 mln

(+15.3 pct) (-2.4 pct) (+0.3%)

(-21.4%) Net 246 mln 231 mln 277 mln

118 mln

(+6.3 pct) (-7.2 pct) (+12.7%)

(-5.2%) EPS Y61.54 Y57.88 Y69.36

Y29.53 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Daiichi Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

