Nov 4 (Reuters) -
LILYCOLOR CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
24.50 23.80 34.50
(+2.9 pct) (-6.5 pct)
Operating loss 16 mln loss 83 mln prft 400 mln
Recurring loss 73 mln loss 108 mln prft 290 mln
Net loss 190 mln loss 170 mln prft 200 mln
EPS loss Y13.83 loss Y11.18 prft Y13.33
NOTE - Lilycolor Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of interior
decoration goods such as wallpaper.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9827.TK1.