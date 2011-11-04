Nov 4 (Reuters) -

LILYCOLOR CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

24.50 23.80 34.50

(+2.9 pct) (-6.5 pct) Operating loss 16 mln loss 83 mln prft 400 mln Recurring loss 73 mln loss 108 mln prft 290 mln Net loss 190 mln loss 170 mln prft 200 mln EPS loss Y13.83 loss Y11.18 prft Y13.33

NOTE - Lilycolor Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of interior decoration goods such as wallpaper.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9827.TK1.