Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SUN MESSE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.47
6.50 14.33
(-0.5 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+1.4%)
Operating loss 168 mln loss 88 mln loss 27 mln
Recurring loss 113 mln loss 43 mln
prft 63 mln
(-61.7%) Net loss
79 mln loss 81 mln prft 10 mln
(-12.9%)
EPS loss Y4.64 loss Y4.73 prft
Y0.60 Shares 18 mln 18
mln Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Sun Messe Co Ltd is involved in commercial printing.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7883.TK1.