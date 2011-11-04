Nov 4 (Reuters) -

SUN MESSE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.47 6.50 14.33 (-0.5 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+1.4%) Operating loss 168 mln loss 88 mln loss 27 mln

Recurring loss 113 mln loss 43 mln prft 63 mln

(-61.7%) Net loss 79 mln loss 81 mln prft 10 mln

(-12.9%)

EPS loss Y4.64 loss Y4.73 prft Y0.60 Shares 18 mln 18 mln Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Sun Messe Co Ltd is involved in commercial printing.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7883.TK1.