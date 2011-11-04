Nov 4 (Reuters) -
ONOKEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69.05
61.77 141.70
(+11.8 pct) (+7.7 pct) (+6.0%)
Operating 1.44 1.61 2.87
(-10.4 pct) (+58.5 pct)
(-12.1%) Recurring 1.52
1.70 2.98
(-10.4 pct) (+51.4 pct) (-13.7%) Net
876 mln 1.12 1.68
(-21.9 pct) (+91.8 pct)
(-22.2%) EPS Y42.31
Y54.20 Y81.05 Diluted EPS
Y42.31 Y54.19
Annual div Y24.00
Y30.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Onoken Co Ltd is a specialised trader of steel
products and construction machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7414.TK1.