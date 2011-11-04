Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SUGAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.83
3.06 6.50
(-40.3 pct) (-17.7 pct) (-4.4%)
Operating loss 279 mln prft 193 mln loss 160 mln
(+272.4 pct)
Recurring loss 332 mln prft
132 mln loss 250 mln
(+154.1 pct) Net
loss 436 mln prft 79 mln loss 370 mln
EPS loss Y31.83 prft Y5.83 loss Y27.00
Shares 14 mln 14 mln
Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Sugai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a specialist maker
of intermediates for dyestuffs, pharmaceuticals and
agrochemicals.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4120.TK1.