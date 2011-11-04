Nov 4 (Reuters) -

SUGAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.83 3.06 6.50 (-40.3 pct) (-17.7 pct) (-4.4%) Operating loss 279 mln prft 193 mln loss 160 mln

(+272.4 pct)

Recurring loss 332 mln prft 132 mln loss 250 mln

(+154.1 pct) Net

loss 436 mln prft 79 mln loss 370 mln EPS loss Y31.83 prft Y5.83 loss Y27.00

Shares 14 mln 14 mln

Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Sugai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a specialist maker of intermediates for dyestuffs, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

