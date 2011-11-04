Nov 4 (Reuters) -
FUKUSIMA INDUSTRIES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.03
16.53 37.30
(+21.2 pct) (+16.7 pct) (+6.7%)
Operating 1.47 1.12 2.43
(+32.1 pct) (+56.2 pct)
(+1.5%) Recurring 1.52
1.11 2.46
(+35.9 pct) (+65.4 pct) (+2.0%) Net
807 mln 548 mln 1.31
(+47.2 pct) (+58.7 pct)
(+6.2%) EPS Y76.26
Y50.08 Y123.81 Annual div
Y23.00 Y23.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y23.00
Y23.00
NOTE - Fukusima Industries Corp makes commercial-use
refrigerators and freezers.
