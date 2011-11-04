Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SOKEN CHEMICAL & ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.68
12.19 26.00
(+4.0 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+6.3%)
Operating 633 mln 1.17 1.30
(-46.1 pct) (+40.8 pct)
(-23.8%) Recurring 562 mln
1.13 1.20
(-50.3 pct) (+35.6 pct) (-26.6%) Net
302 mln 795 mln 650 mln
(-62.0 pct) (+52.6 pct)
(-35.1%) EPS Y36.45
Y96.02 Y78.44 Annual div
Y35.00 Y35.00
-Q4 div Y35.00 Y35.00
NOTE - Soken Chemical & Engineering Co Ltd is a chemical
maker strong in acrylic resin adhesives.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
