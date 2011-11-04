Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PILLAR PACKING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.78
10.69 22.00
(+0.9 pct) (+56.6 pct) (-1.2%)
Operating 1.72 1.76 3.10
(-2.5 pct)
(-21.2%) Recurring 1.67
1.71 3.10
(-2.3 pct) (-19.9%) Net
1.03 1.38 1.90
(-25.7 pct)
(-34.6%) EPS Y41.46
Y55.79 Y76.75 Annual div
Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Nippon Pillar Packing Co Ltd is a large maker of
industry-use metal seals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6490.TK1.