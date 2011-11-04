Nov 4 (Reuters) -
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 104.60
92.37 229.03
(+13.2 pct) (+30.9 pct) (+14.7%)
Operating 6.22 3.85 8.37
(+61.7 pct) (+34.3 pct)
(-39.6%) Recurring 7.89
4.93 12.97
(+60.0 pct) (-4.9 pct) (-24.2%) Net
6.33 1.90 10.18
(+234.0 pct) (-45.8 pct)
(+1.6%) EPS Y110.81
Y33.18 Y178.03 Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co Ltd is a spin off
from the government's Japan National Oil.
