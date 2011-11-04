Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NANYO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.93
14.54 27.00
(+2.7 pct) (+46.0 pct) (-5.4%)
Operating 365 mln 421 mln 500 mln
(-13.2 pct)
(-33.5%) Recurring 404 mln
415 mln 500 mln (-2.5
pct) (-31.7%) Net
217 mln 232 mln 300 mln
(-6.7 pct)
(-29.1%) EPS Y34.10
Y36.53 Y47.11 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Nanyo Corp specialises in sale and leasing of
construction machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7417.TK1.