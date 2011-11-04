Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.96
12.74 21.58
(-14.0 pct) (+34.7 pct) (-15.5%)
Operating 1.29 1.72 2.43
(-25.2 pct) (+113.7 pct)
(-32.0%) Recurring 1.36
1.78 2.54
(-23.4 pct) (+108.2 pct) (-31.4%) Net
759 mln 1.01 1.48
(-25.1 pct) (+124.2 pct)
(-23.1%) EPS Y38.52
Y51.49 Y74.98 Annual div
Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer
of inorganic chemicals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4094.TK1.