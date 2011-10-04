N.Korea fires unidentified missile -Yonhap quoting S.Korea military
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
Oct 4 (Reuters) -
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.42 trln 2.44 trln Operating loss 130.00 loss 170.00 Recurring loss 155.00 loss 195.00 Net loss 115.00 loss 140.00 NOTE - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc is a major utility company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9502.TK1.
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office in Sunday's presidential election, maintaining his grip on power in the isolated gas-rich nation.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.