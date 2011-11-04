Nov 4 (Reuters) -
ALFRESA HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.15 trln
1.05 trln 2.32 trln
(+9.7 pct) (+3.1 pct) (+6.1%)
Operating 3.77 11.70 8.20
(-67.8 pct) (+122.3 pct)
(-12.0%) Recurring 8.26
15.78 16.00
(-47.6 pct) (+76.1 pct) (-10.8%) Net
3.90 8.31 8.00
(-53.1 pct) (+120.3 pct)
(+21.4%) EPS Y76.20
Y165.05 Y156.20 Annual div
Y90.00 Y89.00
-Q2 div Y45.00 Y44.00
-Q4 div Y45.00
Y45.00
NOTE - Alfresa Holdings Corp was created in September 2003
by integrating operations of drug wholesalers Fukujin and
Azwell.
