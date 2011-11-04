Nov 4 (Reuters) -

JOHNAN ACADEMIC PPREPARATORY INSTITUTE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.54 2.29 4.84 (+11.1 pct) (-12.9 pct) (+9.2%) Operating 231 mln 51 mln 236 mln

(+351.5 pct) (-51.2 pct) (+337.0%) Recurring 248 mln 68 mln 302 mln (+259.8 pct) (-46.1 pct) (+208.1%) Net

prft 227 mln loss 314 mln prft 277 mln EPS prft Y28.19 loss Y38.99 prft Y34.41

Shares 9 mln 9 mln

Annual div

Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y5.00

NOTE - Johnan Academic Ppreparatory Institute Inc operates cramschools.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4720.TK1.