Oct 4 (Reuters) -

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.36 trln 2.56 trln 4.78 trln (-7.9 pct) (+0.5 pct) (-6.6%) Operating 150.19 119.33 286.00

(+25.9 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+17.5%) Recurring 150.88 119.41 284.00 (+26.4 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+16.9%) Net

52.79 62.43 127.00

(-15.4 pct) (+42.9 pct) (+13.4%) EPS Y59.75 Y70.09 Y143.75 Diluted EPS

Y59.72 Y70.06 Annual div Y60.00

Y57.00 -Q2 div Y29.00 Y28.00

-Q4 div Y29.00

Y31.00

NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain operator Denny's Japan Co.

