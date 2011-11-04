Nov 4 (Reuters) -
BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.89
42.71 87.00
(+0.4 pct) (+23.0 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating 2.27 3.04 5.40
(-25.1 pct) (+219.4 pct)
(+6.8%) Recurring 2.27
3.08 5.30
(-26.1 pct) (+206.7 pct) (+6.7%) Net
515 mln 2.28 2.50
(-77.4 pct) (+296.4 pct)
(-25.0%) EPS Y5.26
Y22.95 Y25.53 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Bando Chemical Industries Ltd makes industrial
belts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5195.TK1.