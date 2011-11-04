Nov 4 (Reuters) -
MEGMILK SNOW BRAND CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 258.54
259.50 515.00
(-0.4 pct) (+2.1%)
Operating 8.21 8.72 17.00
(-5.8 pct)
(+8.6%) Recurring 9.08
9.62 18.50
(-5.6 pct) (+6.6%) Net
5.68 6.01 10.00
(-5.6 pct)
(+7.2%) EPS Y83.65
Y88.12 Y147.37 Annual div
Y30.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00 Y30.00
NOTE - Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2270.TK1.