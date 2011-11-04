Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SHIBUSAWA WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.64
27.49 53.70
(+0.6 pct) (+16.6 pct) (+0.9%)
Operating 1.61 1.63 2.94
(-1.4 pct) (+385.8 pct)
(+1.2%) Recurring 1.43
1.52 2.53
(-5.5 pct) (+542.8 pct) (-2.1%) Net
875 mln 411 mln 1.47
(+112.9 pct) (+177.6 pct)
(+155.6%) EPS Y11.52
Y5.41 Y19.33 Annual div
Y6.50 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.50
NOTE - Shibusawa Warehouse Co Ltd is a major warehousing
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
