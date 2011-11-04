Nov 4 (Reuters) -
IDEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.99
15.22 34.00
(+11.6 pct) (+54.7 pct) (+9.1%)
Operating 1.70 1.47 4.00
(+15.8 pct)
(+40.9%) Recurring 1.57
1.24 3.90
(+27.1 pct) (+49.7%) Net
1.08 800 mln 2.40
(+34.6 pct)
(+38.7%) EPS Y34.63
Y25.73 Y77.14 Diluted EPS
Y34.56 Y25.72
Annual div Y30.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Idec Corp is a specialised producer of control
equipment.
