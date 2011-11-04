Nov 4 (Reuters) -

THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 310.00 343.00 Operating 8.00 8.00 Recurring 7.00 7.00 Net 3.40 3.40 NOTE - The Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd was created in October 2001 as a holding company for three cooking oil makers, including Nisshin Oil. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2602.TK1.