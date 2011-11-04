Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NICHICON CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 58.92
52.17 118.00
(+12.9 pct) (+35.9 pct) (+11.4%)
Operating 3.41 2.40 4.50
(+42.0 pct)
(-11.1%) Recurring 2.61
1.22 4.30
(+113.9 pct) (+10.3%) Net
1.01 568 mln 1.80
(+77.7 pct)
(-32.3%) EPS Y14.15
Y7.96 Y25.20 Annual div
Y15.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y6.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Nichicon Corp is a large manufacturer of capacitors.
