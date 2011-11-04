Nov 4 (Reuters) -
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 49.18
47.54 93.50
(+3.5 pct) (+18.5 pct) (+1.1%)
Operating 11.61 13.11 19.50
(-11.4 pct) (+44.9 pct)
(-11.5%) Recurring 12.30
13.41 20.00
(-8.3 pct) (+33.0 pct) (-12.0%) Net
7.39 8.33 12.50
(-11.3 pct) (+35.5 pct)
(+6.7%) EPS Y209.57
Y234.02 Y358.60 Annual div
Y130.00 Y150.00
-Q2 div Y75.00 Y75.00
-Q4 div Y75.00
Y55.00
NOTE - Hirose Electric Co Ltd is a specialist manufacturer
of industry-use connectors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6806.TK1.