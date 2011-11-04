Nov 4 (Reuters) -
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.55 trln 1.60 trln 2.11 trln
(-3.3 pct) (-3.9 pct)
Operating 119.97 113.68 144.00
(+5.5 pct) (+21.0 pct)
Recurring 115.57 107.44 138.00
(+7.6 pct) (-2.4 pct) Net
26.93 24.22 27.00
(+11.2 pct) (-41.9 pct) EPS
Y28.00 Y25.41 Y28.07
Diluted EPS Y27.58
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer.
Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
