NICHIMO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales

45.58 42.11 93.00

(+8.2 pct) (-2.6 pct) (+9.2%) Operating 377 mln 453 mln 750 mln

(-16.7 pct) (-11.6%) Recurring 387 mln 465 mln 500 mln

(-16.7 pct) (-29.6%) Net 272 mln 387 mln 400 mln

(-29.8 pct) EPS Y8.00 Y11.41 Y11.76 Diluted EPS Y7.92 Y11.33

Annual div Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00

NOTE - Nichimo Co Ltd is involved in the trading and cultivation of aquatic plants and also machinery materials.

