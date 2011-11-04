Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.28
45.27 85.90
(-6.6 pct) (+34.8 pct) (-1.6%)
Operating 3.58 4.31 5.70
(-16.9 pct)
(-22.2%) Recurring 2.53
3.39 4.20
(-25.4 pct) (-31.1%) Net
1.79 2.48 3.30
(-27.8 pct)
(-27.9%) EPS Y16.49
Y23.16 Y30.32 Annual div
Y3.50 Y2.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd makes power
sources for office automation systems and semiconductors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6844.TK1.