Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
DAIDOH LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.49 12.11 29.40 (+11.3 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+10.2%) Operating loss 49 mln loss 199 mln prft 1.05 (+44.3%) Recurring loss 20 mln loss 686 mln prft 1.30
(+181.4%) Net
loss 468 mln loss 11 mln prft 250 mln
(-40.5%)
EPS loss Y13.58 loss Y0.35 prft Y7.25 Diluted EPS loss Y13.51 loss Y0.34 Annual div Y30.00 Y43.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y23.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Daidoh Ltd is an integrated maker of woolen textiles, strong in apparel.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3205.TK1.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.