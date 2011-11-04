Nov 4 (Reuters) -

THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 155.98 149.31 310.00 (+4.5 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 3.78 3.97 8.00

(-5.0 pct) (-32.5 pct) (+14.8%) Recurring 3.47 3.54 7.00 (-1.8 pct) (-37.4 pct) (+11.0%) Net

1.61 1.60 3.40

(+0.8 pct) (-46.6 pct) (+60.2%) EPS Y9.56 Y9.29 Y20.29 Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - The Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd was created in October 2001 as a holding company for three cooking oil makers, including Nisshin Oil.

