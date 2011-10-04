Oct 4 (Reuters) -
KAPPA CREATE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 47.50
46.78 98.70
(+1.5 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+7.0%)
Operating 2.89 3.45 4.03
(-16.2 pct) (-11.6 pct)
(-13.1%) Recurring 2.79
3.35 3.92
(-16.8 pct) (-12.8 pct) (-12.5%) Net
1.73 1.76 2.20
(-1.5 pct) (-5.2 pct)
(+72.1%) EPS Y91.07
Y92.84 Y115.34 EPS
Y92.84 Annual div
Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00
NOTE - Kappa Create Co Ltd is a sushi bar operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7421.TK1.