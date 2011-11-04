Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SEIKA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 73.11
66.28 130.00
(+10.3 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+8.1%)
Operating 1.42 1.04 2.70
(+37.1 pct) (+29.8 pct)
(+5.4%) Recurring 1.46
1.24 2.90
(+17.6 pct) (+35.7 pct) (-1.2%) Net
837 mln 580 mln 1.60
(+44.1 pct) (+22.7 pct)
(+10.1%) EPS Y10.92
Y7.34 Y20.99 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Seika Corp is a machinery trading company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8061.TK1.