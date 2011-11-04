Nov 4 (Reuters) -

KONAMI CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 123.10 115.76 258.00 (+6.3 pct) (+1.6 pct) (0.0%) Operating 20.19 8.05 33.00

(+150.8 pct) (+74.6 pct) (+58.7%) Pretax 19.38 7.23 31.50 (+168.1 pct) (+79.4 pct) (+65.1%) Net

11.46 4.19 18.50

(+173.4 pct) (+87.8 pct) (+43.0%) EPS Y82.89 Y31.41 Y133.64 Diluted EPS

Y82.89 Y31.41 Annual div Y41.00

Y32.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y16.00

-Q4 div Y16.00

Y16.00

NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9766.TK1.