Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SEPTENI HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 34.63
32.65 (+6.1 pct) (-1.2 pct)
Operating 928 mln 1.10
(-15.4 pct) (+83.4 pct)
Recurring 980 mln 1.02
(-4.3 pct) (+142.8 pct)
Net 429 mln 545 mln
(-21.4 pct) EPS
Y3,411.04 Y4,333.90
Diluted EPS Y3,321.47 Y4,217.38
Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies
with marketing support services, using direct mails and
Internet advertising.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4293.TK1.