Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.76
7.57 19.50
(+42.1 pct) (+120.5 pct) (+27.6%)
Operating 2.03 1.50 3.35
(+35.2 pct)
(+28.5%) Recurring 2.07
1.53 3.40
(+35.3 pct) (+26.7%) Net
1.36 817 mln 2.00
(+65.8 pct)
EPS Y80.32
Y48.56 Y118.45 Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Nittoku Engineering Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer
of automatic coil winding machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6145.TK1.