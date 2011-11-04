Nov 4 (Reuters) -
GLORY LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 67.26
66.46 145.00
(+1.2 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+4.3%)
Operating 4.17 5.11 11.00
(-18.3 pct) (+93.3 pct)
(+6.5%) Recurring 4.39
5.52 11.00
(-20.4 pct) (+46.4 pct) (-0.3%) Net
2.23 2.94 6.50
(-24.1 pct) (+32.0 pct)
(+4.3%) EPS Y33.93
Y44.69 Y98.95 Annual div
Y41.00 Y37.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y17.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y21.00
NOTE - Glory Ltd is a leading maker of vending machines and
coin-operated lockers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
