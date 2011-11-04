UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
EARTH CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
97.15 89.93 106.50
(+8.0 pct) (+0.6 pct) Operating 12.66 10.96 6.37
(+15.5 pct) (-1.9 pct) Recurring 12.99 11.34 6.61
(+14.5 pct) (-0.1 pct) Net
7.32 6.32 3.58
(+15.8 pct) (-0.3 pct) EPS
Y362.53 Y313.93 Y177.45 EPS Y313.51
NOTE - Earth Chemical Co Ltd is a drug maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4985.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.