UBE MATERIAL INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.38
21.30 43.70
(-4.3 pct) (+24.4 pct) (+2.7%)
Operating 1.21 1.58 2.55
(-23.4 pct) (+148.4 pct)
(-21.3%) Recurring 1.21
1.59 2.54
(-24.1 pct) (+152.4 pct) (-22.3%) Net
711 mln 783 mln 1.43
(-9.2 pct) (+100.8 pct)
(-14.3%) EPS Y8.79
Y9.69 Y17.68 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Ube Material Industries Co Ltd is a leading maker of
raw material for firebricks.
