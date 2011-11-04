Nov 4 (Reuters) -
KANEMATSU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 493.38
454.55 980.00
(+8.5 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+4.6%)
Operating 11.52 9.22 20.00
(+24.9 pct) (+44.0 pct)
(+10.9%) Recurring 9.47
7.59 15.50
(+24.8 pct) (+65.6 pct) (+8.7%) Net
6.39 4.04 7.00
(+58.2 pct) (+131.3 pct)
(-23.7%) EPS Y15.27
Y9.66 Y16.73 Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Kanematsu Corp is a trading company. Focused on such
sectors as food and IT-related areas.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8020.TK1.