Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TOTAL MEDICAL SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.54 3.23 7.24 (+9.6 pct) (+10.0%) Operating 234 mln 294 mln 647 mln

(-20.4 pct)

(+3.3%) Recurring 238 mln 282 mln 654 mln (-15.5 pct) (+5.7%) Net

128 mln 138 mln 345 mln

(-7.5 pct) (+8.6%) EPS Y86.40 Y100.71 Y232.55 Shares 1 mln 1 mln Annual div

Y50.00 Y150.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y150.00

Y50.00

NOTE - Total Medical Service Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

