Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
HOUSE OF ROSE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.05 6.91 14.50 (+2.0 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+2.3%) Operating 251 mln 232 mln 600 mln
(+8.1 pct) (-10.0 pct)
(+7.6%) Recurring 256 mln 238 mln 600 mln (+7.6 pct) (-5.0 pct) (+5.4%) Net
244 mln 113 mln 400 mln
(+116.5 pct) (-6.8 pct) (+52.4%) EPS Y52.04 Y24.04 Y85.10 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - House of Rose Co Ltd operates a chain of cosmetics stores.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7506.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.