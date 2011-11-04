Nov 4 (Reuters) -

HOUSE OF ROSE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.05 6.91 14.50 (+2.0 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+2.3%) Operating 251 mln 232 mln 600 mln

(+8.1 pct) (-10.0 pct)

(+7.6%) Recurring 256 mln 238 mln 600 mln (+7.6 pct) (-5.0 pct) (+5.4%) Net

244 mln 113 mln 400 mln

(+116.5 pct) (-6.8 pct) (+52.4%) EPS Y52.04 Y24.04 Y85.10 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - House of Rose Co Ltd operates a chain of cosmetics stores.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

