Nov 4 (Reuters) -
GSI CREOS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 61.83
57.79 120.00
(+7.0 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating 1.10 1.05 1.80
(+4.4 pct) (+6.8 pct)
(-4.9%) Recurring 835 mln
814 mln 1.40 (+2.6
pct) (+15.1 pct) (-1.9%) Net
682 mln 608 mln 1.00
(+12.3 pct) (+25.9 pct)
(+20.7%) EPS Y10.61
Y9.45 Y15.54 Annual div
Y2.00 nil
-Q4 div nil Y2.00
NOTE - GSI Creos Corp is a specialist trader of textiles
and belongs to the Gunze group (3002.T).
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
