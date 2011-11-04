Nov 4 (Reuters) -

WORKMAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.67 17.35 41.90 (+19.1 pct) (+11.3 pct) (+13.2%) Operating 2.90 1.81 6.08

(+60.2 pct) (+32.5 pct) (+35.9%) Recurring 3.36 2.25 7.00 (+49.2 pct) (+26.3 pct) (+29.9%) Net

1.80 939 mln 3.95

(+92.1 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+44.3%) EPS Y88.40 Y46.03 Y193.98 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Workman Co Ltd runs shops specialising in work suite.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7564.TK1.