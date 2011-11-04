Nov 4 (Reuters) -
WORKMAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.67
17.35 41.90
(+19.1 pct) (+11.3 pct) (+13.2%)
Operating 2.90 1.81 6.08
(+60.2 pct) (+32.5 pct)
(+35.9%) Recurring 3.36
2.25 7.00
(+49.2 pct) (+26.3 pct) (+29.9%) Net
1.80 939 mln 3.95
(+92.1 pct) (-1.2 pct)
(+44.3%) EPS Y88.40
Y46.03 Y193.98 Shares 20
mln 20 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Workman Co Ltd runs shops specialising in work
suite.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7564.TK1.