Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NIPPON COKE AND ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 65.24
60.85 132.00
(+7.2 pct) (+27.5 pct) (+5.3%)
Operating 6.99 7.21 10.00
(-3.0 pct) (+239.9 pct)
(-20.8%) Recurring 6.56
6.33 9.00
(+3.5 pct) (+413.6 pct) (-16.0%) Net
4.37 7.28 5.50
(-40.0 pct) (+628.7 pct)
(-54.5%) EPS Y14.48
Y24.12 Y18.00 Diluted EPS
Y13.55 Y20.69
Annual div Y2.00
Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Nippon Coke and Engineering Co Ltd is the full
company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3315.TK1.