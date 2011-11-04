Nov 4 (Reuters) -

NIPPON COKE AND ENGINEERING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 65.24 60.85 132.00 (+7.2 pct) (+27.5 pct) (+5.3%) Operating 6.99 7.21 10.00

(-3.0 pct) (+239.9 pct) (-20.8%) Recurring 6.56 6.33 9.00 (+3.5 pct) (+413.6 pct) (-16.0%) Net

4.37 7.28 5.50

(-40.0 pct) (+628.7 pct) (-54.5%) EPS Y14.48 Y24.12 Y18.00 Diluted EPS

Y13.55 Y20.69 Annual div Y2.00

Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Nippon Coke and Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.

