Nov 4 (Reuters) -

NICHIMO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 32.74 31.00 Recurring prft 171 mln loss 250 mln Net prft 183 mln loss 250 mln

NOTE - Nichimo Co Ltd is involved in the trading and cultivation of aquatic plants and also machinery materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8091.TK1.