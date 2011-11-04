Nov 4 (Reuters) -

SEPTENI HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.45 1.18 (+23.4 pct) (-7.8 pct) Operating 605 mln 383 mln

(+58.1 pct) (-22.8 pct) Recurring 592 mln 382 mln

(+54.7 pct) (-12.1 pct) Net 452 mln 305 mln

(+48.2 pct) (+125.0 pct) EPS Y3,598.00 Y2,425.86 Diluted EPS Y3,503.52 Y2,360.64 Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services, using direct mails and Internet advertising.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4293.TK1.