Nov 4 (Reuters) -
ASO FOAM CRETE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.25
1.55 3.36
(-19.0 pct) (-7.6 pct) (-5.2%)
Operating loss 166 mln loss 84 mln loss 97 mln
Recurring loss 168 mln loss 83 mln
loss 98 mln Net loss 100 mln
loss 47 mln loss 59 mln EPS
loss Y29.40 loss Y14.01 loss Y17.27
Shares 3 mln 3 mln
Annual div
nil Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
nil
NOTE - Aso Foam Crete Co Ltd specialises in construction
works that use foam concrete.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1730.TK1.