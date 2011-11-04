Nov 4 (Reuters) -

ASO FOAM CRETE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.25 1.55 3.36 (-19.0 pct) (-7.6 pct) (-5.2%) Operating loss 166 mln loss 84 mln loss 97 mln

Recurring loss 168 mln loss 83 mln loss 98 mln Net loss 100 mln loss 47 mln loss 59 mln EPS loss Y29.40 loss Y14.01 loss Y17.27 Shares 3 mln 3 mln

Annual div

nil Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

nil

NOTE - Aso Foam Crete Co Ltd specialises in construction works that use foam concrete.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

